Oakwood rolls out London cabs

BANGKOK, 27 October 2020: Oakwood is making it easier to commute by taxi in Bangkok through a creative partnership with Asia Cab Co. Ltd.

Oakwood Suites Bangkok has signed up “CABB” taxi service for its guests to use to add luxury and security. Inspired by the quintessential London taxis, CABB’s fleet of blue wagons and uniformed chauffeurs are now shuttling Oakland’s guests through Bangkok’s bustling traffic.

Each CABB car meets the Oakwood Clean360 code, a robust global programme to ensure the health and safety of guests. A partition screen, separate air-conditioning and cashless system safeguard passengers from physical contact. Guests are assured of seamless communication while on the roads as cabs feature an intercom, USB charger and Wi-Fi. The wagon sits up to five passengers including wheelchair access.

Oakwood Suites Bangkok opened in January this year with 228 studios as well as one-and two-bedroom apartments.

“Being the first hospitality partner to offer CABB services in Thailand is a mark of distinction for Oakwood Suites Bangkok,” said Oakwood, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar regional general manager Lina Abdullah.