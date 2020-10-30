MGallery debuts on Orchard

SINGAPORE, 30 October 2020: Orchard Hills Residences is set to debut mid-2021 as the newest property in Accor’s MGallery collection.

The 168-serviced residences are under construction on Orchard Road, a world-renowned shopping and retail district in Singapore.

This latest addition affirms Accor’s position as the largest hotel operator in Singapore, giving it an inventory of 7,797 rooms across 30 hotels – 3,932 rooms in the luxury and premium range; 1,437 in midscale; and 2,428 in the economy sector.

Orchard Hills is SIN Capital’s flagship development, the first of a pipeline of integrated luxury healthcare hospitality developments in key gateway cities across Asia.

The property should be ready to welcome guests staying a minimum of six nights from the first half of 2021.

MGallery collection includes Hotel Molitor Paris, INK Hotel Amsterdam, Queens Hotel Cheltenham in England, Santa Teresa Hotel Rio de Janeiro, Hotel Lindrum Melbourne in Australia, Muse Bangkok Langsuan in Thailand, and Hotel des Arts Saigon in Vietnam. MGallery is part of Accor, a group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues in 110 countries.