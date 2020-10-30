TCEB funds startup innovation

BANGKOK, 30 October 2020; Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau has launched the third edition of ‘Thailand MICE Startup’programme.

It attempts to pair startups or tech entrepreneurs with MICE entrepreneurs to established competitiveness as the country’s grapples with challenges of safely resuming travel in a post-Covid-19 era.

The third edition of ‘Thailand MICE Startup’ has already gained 23 applicants. They are required to form a team to develop innovations or solutions that can address the pain points, especially those faced by MICE entrepreneurs during Covid-19 pandemic.

Each startup or tech entrepreneur is required to partner with MICE entrepreneur to ensure what they propose has a practical application.

A judging committee has now selected five teams for the final round of the competition.

“We are excited to see the works of several teams. They have been trying hard to find solutions to a variety of pain points particularly those linked to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said TCEB’s president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya,

The infection has brought about new “pain points” as event organisers adopt hybrid formats and find themselves in unfamiliar territory. Some are recurring challenges, such as crowd management and tracking delegate engagement, while others are familiar functionalities ready for adaptation for MICE, such as ride-sharing to minimise congestion on the way to events.

Therefore, the judging criteria include return-on-investment for MICE entrepreneurs, impact on the MICE industry, effectiveness in addressing new normal challenges, ability to foster collaboration between MICE entrepreneurs and startups, and practical considerations.

TCEB has structured the ‘Thailand MICE Startup’ scheme as a pitch contest to harness the power of Thailand’s most promising startups.

The five finalists are scheduled to present their working prototype on the “DEMO Day” 18 November, when only three finalists will be selected as the winners of the first, second and third prizes valued at THB400,000, THB200,000 and THB100,000 respectively.

‘Thailand MICE Start-up’ is one of several TCEB’s technology-focused assistance schemes designed to help Thailand’s MICE entrepreneurs integrate innovation into their daily operations.