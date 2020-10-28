Langkawi initiates recovery blueprint

LANGKAWI, 28 October 2020: A pandemic that takes away life and livelihood resets Langkawi economic approach. The new economic blueprint – HELANG is ready to bring Langkawi to recover then soar high again after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A tropical paradise and one of the must-visits in Malaysia, Langkawi tourism industry contributes 70% to the island’s economy. The drastic drop in tourist arrivals since the pandemic started became a daunting challenge for almost all residents, even for those working outside the tourism sector.

Langkawi direly needs a multipronged approach to rejuvenate the island’s economy. Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) hence developed an economic blueprint to steer the way forward. The HELANG economic blueprint got its name from an acronym derived from HalaTujuEkonomi Langkawi, which stays true to Langkawi’s icon – the majestic eagle.

The execution of this economic blueprint runs on three main pillars – economic diversity, local culture and sustainability as well as safe travel. These pillars are thoughtfully structured to allow focused and holistic actions to take place. Supporting the three pillars are ten concrete strategies, coupled with 30 action plan.

Involving major stakeholders to revive the economy is the key. To wade through the challenges, LADA is engaging with the tourism industry through short-term, mid-term and long-term actions. Thus far, local tourism industry players are supporting the HELANG initiatives, including operators of tourism attractions, hotels and duty-free shops, as well as tour agents and tour guides.

The three tourism strategies include highlighting Langkawi as a destination that is safe, clean and sustainable, promoting Langkawi tourism in a focused way and reopening Langkawi as a travel destination. Resilience in the tourism industry is the priority.

LADA launched the tourism action plans of the HELANG economy blueprint on 15 August this year. The launching event highlighted the four main initiatives – Langkawi Great Sales, Langkawi Travel Fair, 7 Legendary Trail and Kuah Down Memory Lane Trail. Each of these initiatives ultimately aims to boost Langkawi’s tourism by instilling the uniqueness of the island through multi-experience travel.

This economic blueprint has seen some quick win before the launch. Eighty tourism frontliners attended the Retraining and Upskilling Program, a two-week course organised with the support of Langkawi Tourism Academy. This program has equipped the participants with the knowledge to diversify their skills other than tourism.

Ensuring the success of this grand plan to pull through this pandemic and recover is not an easy task. With careful consideration, HELANG economic blueprint will guide everyone through hardships and recoup stronger. Government agencies, private sector, industry players, NGOs and the local community are essential to this journey. Everyone bears an immense responsibility to manoeuvre Langkawi to soar high again.

About Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) was established by the federal government to plan, promote and implement development on the island of Langkawi.LADA was officially established on 15 March 1990 under the Langkawi Development Authority Act 1990 (Act 423) and placed under the authority of the Ministry of Finance.

