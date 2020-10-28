Spain declares state of alarm

MADRID, 28 October 2020: Even the trickle of travel to Spain has now almost entirely dried up after the country declared a new State of Alarm on Monday.

New Covid-19 control measures are now in place throughout the country, except for the Canary Islands, that attracts mainly European travellers escaping the winter chills. Elsewhere in Spain, the comprehensive lockdown cuts travel demand although international travel to and from the country remains possible.

Measures include nightly curfews and a restriction on the number of people in social gatherings to six. Regional authorities have some restrictions on movement.

Further restrictions could be announced at short notice. Social distancing and other health-related measures, including the use of facemasks and the closure of restaurants and bars, vary by region.