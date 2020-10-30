Korea MICE Expo makes a comeback

SEOUL, 30 October 2020: Korea’s largest trade show for meeting professionals and incentive planners returns as a hybrid event, 24 to 27 November for the first time with an offline component convening at the Songdo Convention Centre in Incheon.

The event will provide a virtual gathering space for over 3,000 MICE industry professionals to meet with 300 exhibiting local service providers, including convention bureaus, venues, travel agencies and professional convention organisers. Participants will engage in one-on-one video business consultations with global buyers while gaining access to virtual content available through the online platform.

Under the theme ‘Driving Innovation through Challenges’, this year’s KME will look at challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and suggest creative solutions for implementing the latest IT and meeting technology to welcome a new digital era of the MICE industry.

New this year, participants will see live demonstrations of Korea’s latest MICE industry technology at the Meeting Technology Showcase, and discover MICE-related start-ups at the Smart Tech Exhibition Zone. Also, the CVB Showcase will present updates from Korea’s regional cities.

The Korea Tourism Organization invites event professionals to join the first hybrid Korea MICE Expo. Email: mice@knto.or.kr.

Visit Korea MICE Expo https://www.koreamiceexpo.com