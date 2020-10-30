2021 travel cheaper once restrictions lift

BERLIN, 30 ​October​ ​2020: Phuket, Thailand, clocks the cheapest destination with the average room costing USD29.38 but Thailand’s strict travel restrictions lockout bonafide leisure travellers.

European tour operator, D​ertour​, released details in its 2020 Hotel Price Index published today showing substantial declines in hotel prices that could help to drive recovery if travel restrictions ease next year.

The study showed that while travel restrictions exist depending across Asia, the least expensive accommodation can be found in Phuket, Thailand (​USD29.38​), Delhi, India (USD34.08) and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (USD36.43).

Bangkok, Thailand​ ranked 71​ out of 75 destinations, with an average median hotel price of USD43.48.

The most expensive accommodation can be found in Zurich, Switzerland (USD246.76), and US cities Los Angeles (USD237.36) and New York (USD231.48).

Accommodation prices dropped by an average of more than 17%​ between 2019 and 2020, with Amsterdam, the Netherlands showing a 51.6% drop, while Marrakech, Morocco showed a 15.5% increase in accommodation cost.

“Travel itself will be cheap in 2021″, says DER Touristik Central Europe CEO Ingo Burmester. “We also predict a major catch-up effect for Mediterranean destinations, European trips and long-haul routes in 2021 as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.”

The dataset reveals the cost of three, four and five-star hotels and vacation homes in 75 popular destinations, including a 2019 price comparison to illustrate how the Covid19 pandemic may have impacted prices.

Headquartered in Germany, the travel agency said in the study’s preamble that it had witnessed firsthand the implications of the pandemic on both the industry and travellers. It monitored a significant shift in accommodation pricing, prompting a deeper study to see how these changes are reflected in the market overall.

Once the data on the current situation was compiled, Dertour calculated the percentage difference between the mid-point of these prices for each city. The results show that with the exception of a few locations, the mid-point price for a night stay went down substantially between the two years, even though cleaning schedules and room limitations would have increased.

About the study

The Average Median Hotel Price is a nightly cost, displaying the median price of a hotel room for two adults booking over the period 24 to 27 September 2020. The total price for the three-night stay is divided by three to show an average nightly price.

For the full data visit: https://www.dertour.de/static/accomodation-price-index-2020.html

(Source: DER Touristik)