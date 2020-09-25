Sukhothai names GM

BANGKOK, 25 September 2020: The Sukhothai Bangkok has promoted its executive assistant manager, Alexander Christian Schillinger, to the post of general manager.

He joined the property as EAM in late 2016, responsible for food and beverage and overall operations. Prior to joining the Sukhothai, he worked for various properties such as the Dusit Thani Bangkok, Mira Hong Kong, Shangri-La group in Bangkok and Beijing, the One&Only Royal Mirage Dubai and The Park Lane Hong Kong.

The Sukhothai Bangkok was recently awarded in the annual “Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards”, #1 City Hotel in Bangkok, #4 Hotel among all Asian Cities and #37 Hotel Worldwide

(Source: The Sukhothai Bangkok)