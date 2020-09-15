STB and Klook fund domestic deals

SINGAPORE, 15 September 2020: The Singapore Tourism Board and Klook have teamed up to establish an SGD2 million domestic marketing partnership to support the ongoing SingapoRediscovers campaign.

The campaign encourages locals to explore and experience a different side of Singapore during the seven-month partnership, which starts this month.

Sentosa now the hot spot for domestic holidays in Singapore.

Singapore Tourism Board assistant chief executive marketing group, Lynette Pang said: “We look forward to leveraging their digital marketing capabilities to amplify our efforts to support quality promotions and content in the coming months.”

Kook Singapore sells airport transfers, local tours, attraction tickets and experiences, such as food trips around the city. It offers more than 600 local travel and entertainment activities.

Last July, Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced the launch of SingapoRediscovers, a campaign that supports local lifestyle and tourism business and encourages Singaporeans and residents to explore different sides of Singapore.

The agencies set aside SGD45 million for the campaign and its supporting marketing initiatives.