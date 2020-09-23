Spanish tourism names Southeast Asia chief

SINGAPORE, 23 September 2020: The Spain Tourism Board names Monica Sanchez as the new director in charge of Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand markets, based in Singapore.

“The markets covered by the office are very diverse in terms of interests and preferences. The aim is to attract travellers interested in unique experiences, off-beaten tracks, the local culture, gastronomy and values of Spain,” explained Sanchez.

Monica Sanchez.

“The Spanish tourism industry is well prepared to welcome tourists while ensuring their health and safety. The sector has made a huge effort to adapt to what we call the “new normal” and has succeeded in implementing effective measures.

“Spain and its hospitality sector are ready to offer its best tourism products and services with the maximum guarantees of safety and protection as we wait for normal travel flow to return.”

Sanchez has more than 25 years of experience in tourism, branding, market research and public management and has also held various leadership and cabinet-level positions within the tourism board of Spain — both in America as well as in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism’s headquarters in Madrid.

She has also served as chief of staff for successive director-generals of the Spanish government’s official tourism organization, Turespaña, as well as for the Secretary-General for tourism.