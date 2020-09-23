Goa wins Skål Club award in Asia

BANGKOK, 23 September 2020: Goa India won the Skal Club award of the year presented at the close of the 49th Skal Asia Annual General Meeting that convened online last week.

Award presentations gained the spotlight led by past president Richard Hawkins who on behalf of the international panel of judges announced the following four awards.

1. Goa won Asia Club of the Year award

2. SKÅL ASIA Personality of the Year 2020 went to president Robert de Graaff of Phuket Thailand for his contribution to Skal.

3. The Environment Award 2020 was presented to Anana Ecological Resort Krabi Thailand.

4. Goa and Singapore shared the Young Skal Best Club Award 2020.

Two bids for the 2021 conference venue were considered from Srinagar, Kashmir in northern India and Bahrain. Srinagar was declared the venue for next year’s congress. India hosted the congress in 1980 (Bombay); 2011 (Delhi) and 2019 (Bangalore) and Bahrain four times in 1983; 1991, 2000 and 2017.

(Source: Andrew Wood)