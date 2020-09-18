Emirates offers student fare deal

SINGAPORE, 18 September 2020: Emirates has introduced special discounts for international students during the school break.

The deal applies to both economy and business class fares and comes with an additional baggage allowance, a free date change of their booking up until seven days before travel. Family and companions can also enjoy the same deals if they accompany the student on one of the trip sectors.

Whether the student is travelling to and from school or headed for a holiday elsewhere to any of Emirates’ 80 plus destinations, if the flight is booked before 31 October 2020 using the promo code STUDENT, they get a 10% discount on economy class fares or 5% off in business class. They also get one free date change until seven days of the departure date and 10 kg more or one extra piece on top of the standard baggage allowances.

All tickets have a maximum stay validity of 12 months. For more information on the offer, visit: www.emirates.com/studentoffer2020

Students can earn miles to redeem flights, upgrades and a range of exciting rewards when they sign up to the Emirates Skywards loyalty programme.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country of origin.

Free, global cover for Covid-19 related costs: Emirates has committed to cover Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020) and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.