Qatar introduces Thai website

BANGKOK, 18 September 2020: After years of serving Thailand with flights to Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, Qatar Airways has introduced a Thai language website earlier this week.

Qatar Airways country manager Singapore, Myanmar & Thailand, Justin Kestel said: “We are thrilled to be launching the Thai language website this month… to improve our Thai customers’ online journey when booking for flights.”

Passengers who make bookings from 16 September to 31 October 2020 can also enjoy a complimentary “Hold My Booking” option for the first 24 hours when they book through the Thai website – qatarairways.com/th-th.

Qatar Airways is now offering 14 weekly flights out of Suvarnabhumi International Airport, for repatriation and for travellers who fit Thailand’s strict rules on eligibility to enter Thailand.

The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.