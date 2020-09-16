Emirates deal on Covid-19 testing

BANGKOK, 16 September 2020: To boost travel confidence, Emirates has partnered with hospitals in Bangkok to extend special rates on Covid-19 PCR tests, for travellers booking flights.

Emirates passengers will benefit from a discounted rate on Covid-19 PCR tests at the select hospitals, only by presenting their flight booking from the airline.





Partner hospitals include Bangkok Hospital, Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, Piyavate Hospital and Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi. Tests should be taken not more 96 hours before the flight. ( In many cases destinations place a 72-hour limit for tests).

Emirates resumed its daily service between Bangkok and Dubai earlier this month, flying a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Currently, Emirates operates flights to 85 cities across its global network, offering travellers from Thailand superior connection via its hub in Dubai to destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents. Travellers arriving into Bangkok will be subject to requirements set by the Thai authorities, and certain restrictions are in place. Travellers are urged to visit https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/travel-requirements/#81339 for details before booking.

All passengers travelling to or connecting through Dubai must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate to be accepted on the flight. The certificate must be for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure. Other test certificates, including antibody tests and home testing kits, are not accepted in Dubai.

Customers can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country of origin.

Flexibility: Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket by 30 September 2020 for travel on or before 30 November 2020, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to Covid-19, or when they book a Flex or Flex Plus fare. More information here.

Free, global cover for Covid-19: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020) and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details, visit www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Tourist entry requirements: For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements at www.emirates.com/returntoDubai.