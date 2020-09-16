Malaysia tightens entry rules

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 September 2020: Malaysia is now enforcing an entry ban on citizens from countries with more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases.

The rule was implemented 7 September for travellers from the United States, Brazil, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Bangladesh.

Authorities had earlier announced a ban on long-term pass holders and their spouses travelling from India, Indonesia and the Philippines that has been effective since 7 September.

MYANMAR

Neighbouring Myanmar has suspended all international and domestic commercial passenger flights until 1 October. All land borders remain shut. Domestic flights were suspended on 11 September following a spike in Covid-19 infections.

There are reports that some towns require visitors from other parts of the country to quarantine for up to 28 days on arrival.

Local preventative measures may also be in place in townships, wards, and village across Myanmar and additional movement restrictions could be in place. There are reports that the main highways out of Yangon have been locked down. Those wishing to enter Yangon must quarantine for 14 days.

The government of Myanmar currently advises foreign nationals against all but essential travel to Rakhine State, in response to an increased number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the area. All townships in Rakhine State are currently subject to ‘Stay at Home’ orders. A curfew from 2100 until 0400 is now in effect in all townships with reported Covid-19 cases.

Anyone wishing to travel outside of a township subject to a ‘Stay at Home’ order will need permission from the local government. Any person travelling from a township placed under a ‘Stay at Home’ order, to another part of Myanmar may be placed in a government quarantine facility for at least 14 days upon arrival at their destination. This will include testing for Covid-19 with foreign nationals charged a fee.

INDONESIA

Jakarta came under large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) effective Monday, 14 September. The ruling has resulted in the closure of public venues, restricted access to offices, and the potential for restrictions on travel beyond the city.

Public health measures by Indonesian authorities include some restrictions on in-country air travel. Foreign tourists continue to be able to travel on domestic flights within Indonesia to catch connecting international flights.

Passengers travelling on domestic flights may need to show a certificate issued in the previous 14 days to confirm that they are free of Covid-19 and a completed airline travel declaration form.

Beyond Asia: Covid-19 rules

NEW ZEALAND

The latest updates suggest that some essential workers with temporary visas will be permitted to enter New Zealand, provided their employers get prior permission from the government, amid prevailing border restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The borders are to all other foreign nationals. www.immigration.govt.nz/.

FINLAND

Effective 19 September, residents of European countries that have a Covid-19 infection rate lower than 25 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, including Sweden, will be allowed to enter Finland without having to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

SWITZERLAND

Health authorities confirmed that all arrivals into Switzerland from Vienna in Austria would be subject to a 10-day quarantine effective 14 September, due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in Vienna. Arrivals from several regions in France are now subject to Swiss quarantine.

Tourists entering Switzerland from France’s Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France, Île de France, Normandy, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays de la Loire, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions will be subject to the new rule. However, border regions remain exempt.