AOT cuts fees through to 2022

BANGKOK, 25 September 2020: Airports of Thailand has extended concessions to international airlines through 2021 including a moratorium on office rentals, terminal services and fixed monthly concession charges

In a statement posted with the Stock Exchange of Thailand, 23 September, AOT says it will extend the grace period for the exemption of various fees including office and state property rental, terminal service charges and fixed monthly concession charges until 31 March 2022

The current concessions are due to expire 31 December 2020

For airlines that still operate services to AOT airports, the company is offering a 50% reduction in office and state property rents for all tenants also until 31 March 2022.

In the case of airlines suspending operations, AOT will exempt parking charges until 31 March 2022 based on the approval of the Minister of Transport. Airlines have to submit letters advising the AOT of their intention to suspend operations to be eligible for rental fee reductions.

Airlines are eligible for a 50% reduction in landing charges and a 50% reduction in parking if they are still operating flights on all domestic and international routes until 31 March 2022.

Charter flights are also eligible for assistance measures until 31 March 2022 at all six airports under the management of the AOT, according to the 23 September 2020 statement.

Last month, AOT informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the assistance measures would cause a 42.21% decrease in revenue in the fiscal year 2021, compared to the fiscal year 2020 and a 188.13% increase in the fiscal year 2022, compared to 2021.