Visa launches lucky draw

BANGKOK, 26 August 2020: Visa has launched its “Team Shop Chat Thai” lucky draw campaign earlier this week offering rewards to Visa cardholders.

The campaign is a collaborative effort led by Visa, along with its bank and merchant partners, to stimulate local economic activities and support Thailand’s economic recovery.

Under the campaign, Thai shoppers stand a chance to win prizes worth up to THB2,000 when spending a minimum of THB1,000 per receipt on their Visa cards, including credit, debit or prepaid.

Prizes include a THB2,000 hotel stay, Thai Smile air tickets to the value of THB2,000 and THB1,000 worth of entry tickets to tourist destinations in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Visa says 2,000 prizes will be given away worth a THB3 million. The campaign runs until 30 September.