SNAP deals on domestic travel

BANGKOK, 14 August 2020: AirAsia is bundling cheap airfares and hotel accommodation for passengers booking domestic travel in Thailand.

The package deals were launched 11 August just ahead of the national 12 August holiday for Mother’s Day. The initial promotion on SNAP book ends midnight 16 August.

SNAP claims to have the lowest guaranteed package prices as part of its continued commitment to transform AirAsia.com into Asia Pacific’s leading travel and lifestyle platform.

SNAP flight and hotel packages tap AirAsia’s extensive domestic network of holiday destinations in Thailand and allow passengers to quickly create their own holiday package booking flights and hotel at one go.

SNAP packages are available at airasia.com from as low as THB2,235 per person for return flights with three-day, two-night hotel stays in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani to start the campaign.

The airline believes it is filling a gap in the market and domestic tour operators have limited resources to secure bulk rates with hotels and mainly focus on package tours that include tour bus transport, accommodation, sightseeing and meals for groups. The Air-Asia programme focuses on families and individual travellers.

AirAsia Thailand commercial head, Nattinee Tawanchulee added: “SNAP, our flight + hotel packages offer even more value and convenience compared to booking a flight and hotel separately. As we expand our lifestyle offerings on airasia.com, we also wish to keep travel affordable for our guests by providing more exciting bundle options.”

SNAP promotional packages are on sale at airasia.com until 16 August 2020, for travel between 17 August 2020 to 3 December 2020.