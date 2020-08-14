Qatar’s Qmiles last longer

DOHA, Qatar 14 August 2020: Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme, Privilege Club, changed its Qmiles policy this week to extend the balance validity to 36 months.

Members can now earn or spend their Qmiles for as long as they stay active with the programme. The airline said the change to 36 months validity was one of the initial steps to improve Privilege Club.

Privilege Club members can earn Qmiles when travelling on Qatar Airways, oneworld® airlines, or any of the airlines’ partners.

Points can also be used to make payment at the Qatar Duty-Free (QDF) outlets, Oryx Galleria in Doha and now at Al Maha meet and assist services at Hamad International Airport (HIA).