Malaysia Airlines gradually resumes Asian flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 August 2020: Malaysia Airlines is filing changes to its International schedule for the northern winter 2020/21 season, that begins 25 October reflecting deep cuts to flights when compared with schedules that were operational before Covid-19.

More changes are due to the Asian timetable first filed 7 August. They are subject to change depending on travel bans and restrictions. In particular, the Bangkok flights are tentative, and due to the ban on commercial international flights, it is highly unlikely that services could resume in earnest by October or even by the end of the year.

Asian flights line up

Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan reduces from four to two weekly.

Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok reduces from six daily to one daily 30 November and from 1 December to 27 March 2021 to two daily.

Kuala Lumpur – Colombo reduces flights from daily weekly three weekly services up to 12 December followed by four weekly to 29 December and five weekly through to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Delhi reduces flights from 10 weekly to five weekly until 5 December, six weekly up to 31 December and nine weekly through to 27 March 2021

Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka reduces flights from two daily to four weekly up to 4 December, five weekly to 31 December and 10 weekly through to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi reduces flights from seven to five weekly until 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City reduces flights from 21 flights weekly to five weekly until 25 November seven weekly to 31 December and 10 weekly to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong reduces flights from 21 weekly to 10 weekly until 31 December and 17 weekly until 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad reduces flights from daily to three weekly until 6 December,m four weekly to 6 January 2021 and five weekly through to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta reduces flights from seven daily to a single daily until 30 November and 12 weekly through to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Kathmandu reduce flights from 10 to five weekly until 3 December and to daily through to 27 March 2021,

Kuala Lumpur – Manila reduces flights from three to daily.

Kuala Lumpur – Mumbai reduces flights from 10 weekly to five weekly until 5 December and six weekly until 31 December.

Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh reduces flights from 14 weekly to three weekly until 30 November and daily through to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Seoul Incheon reduce flights from 12 weekly to three weekly until 30 November, four weekly until 30 December and daily through to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Singapore reduces flights from 56 weekly to 28 weekly until 30 November 35 weekly until 28 February and 42 weekly through to March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Surabaya reduces flights from 12 weekly to three weekly until 30 November four weekly until 25 February and daily through to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Surakarta (Solo) reduces flights from four to two weekly.

Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita reduces flights from 10 weekly to three weekly until 1 December, four weekly until 31 December and daily through to 27 March 2021.

Kuala Lumpur – Yangon reduces flights from 11 weekly to three weekly up to 30 November and to five weekly through to 27 March 2021.

For International service at Kota Kinabalu, the airline flies two weekly flights on the route Kota Kinabalu – Tokyo Narita and daily on the route Kota Kinabalu – Taipei Taoyuan until 27 March 2021.

(Source: Airlineroute)