eRoam opens road trips for agents

MELBOURNE, 4 August 2020: Australian based travel tech platform eRoam is promoting a booking solution that allows travel agents and advisors to tap the increase in requests for road trip vacations.

Travel agents are more used to planning international trips and air-inclusive vacations, but the Covid-19 pandemic highlights the need for agents to turn their expertise to the task of road trip vacations.

eRoam offers travel content in over 100,000 destinations worldwide, including over 750,000 hotels and lodging options, thousands of tours and activities, and a comprehensive range of transportation including self-drive (own arrangements), flights, trains, transfers and more.

“With international vacations currently on hold, agents should be focusing on domestic and regional trips,” says eRoam’s CEO and co-founder Anthony Hill. “And social distancing concerns mean more and more travellers prefer to take road trips by car and to stay in private accommodation. eRoam makes this easy with our route planning functionality, connections to car rental providers, and a huge database of accommodation including private condos, houses and villas. Agencies are a resilient and resourceful group, and with the new enhancements to the eRoam platform, the timing is right.”

eRoam makes it simple to put together complex, multi-day road trips. The user simply enters the travel date, the number of travellers, any relevant traveller preferences such as hotel class or interests, and selects the desired destinations and then eRoam automatically builds a bookable itinerary including hotels (with live rates and availability), tours & activities in each destination and through Google Places, information on places on the route.

Agents can then edit the itinerary by changing hotels or activities, add additional services such as insurance or car rental, and adjust their own markup, before generating a stylish itinerary and quote document at the click of a mouse to send to their client. eRoam also integrates with agent payment gateways and does not interfere with commissions or markups.

It requires minimal training, and with travel agent pricing starting at USD59 per user per month is an affordable option, even in these difficult times.

To find out more, visit eroam.com/travel-agents or contact eRoam for a demo.

