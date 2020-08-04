THAI on repatriation duty

BANGKOK, 4 August 2020: Thai Airways International will operate two roundtrip repatriation flights on the Bangkok-Taipei and Bangkok-Copenhagen routes in August for stranded expatriates in Thailand and Thais currently residing in Taiwan or Scandinavian countries.

Last week the airline confirmed it would fly three repatriation flights to London UK during August.

Flight details

Taiwan: TG632 on 5 and 14 August 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 0825 hours and arrive in Taipei at 1305 hours (local time)

Denmark: TG950 on 16 and 30 August 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 0650 and arrive in Copenhagen at 1305 (local time)

THAI is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to operate Taipei-Bangkok and Copenhagen-Bangkok special flights to fly Thais home. The only way to book the flights in Denmark or Taiwan to return to Thailand is via the Thai embassies or trade offices in the two countries by registering online and complying with specific requirements re health certificates and tests.

Booking links

Passengers seeking repatriation should visit http://www.tteo.org.tw/main/th/organize (Thailand Trade and Economic Office, Taipei) and http://thaiembassy.dk (the Royal Thai Embassy, Copenhagen).

THAI’s tickets on the routes Bangkok-Taipei and Bangkok-Copenhagen are sold as one-way tickets with limited seats available. Reservations can be made at https://www.thaiairways.com/th_TH/book/offers/special_offers/bkk-tpe.page (Taipei flights), https://www.thaiairways.com/th_TH/book/offers/special_offers/special_flights.page (Copenhagen flights) and through the THAI Contact Center Tel. 0-2356-1111, from 0800-2000.