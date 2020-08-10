AirAsia launches new domestic services

HUA HIN, 10 August 2020: Thai AirAsia launches two new routes from the northern city of Chaing Mai 10 August offering a one-way fare for as low as THB790 on flights to Hua Hin a Gulf of Thailand beach resort and Udon Thani in the northeast.

The promotional one-way fare is up for grabs until midnight 16 August for travel from 10 August 2020 to 26 March 2021.

Faced with aircraft grounded due to the ban on tourists visiting the country the airline is attempting to boost direct domestic travel from Chiang Mai that will do away with the need to book connecting flights in Bangkok.

The flight connecting Chiang Mai to the beach resort of Hua Hin will target Thais living in the north who have yet to visit a resort by the sea due to the considerable overland distances involved.

The biweekly flights depart every Friday and Sunday to tap the weekend travel. It gives the airline 30 domestic routes that had resumed since 1 May when Thailand-registered airlines restarted services.

However, the airlines are still not allowed to resume regional flights, and that is now not likely to happen until 2021 after a Tourism Authority of Thailand official commented last Friday there was “no signs to show international tourism would reopen this year and even Chinese New Year in February 2021 was now in jeopardy… It is not a rosy picture.”