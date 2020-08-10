Sarawak names new chair board members

KUCHING, 10 August 2020 – Sarawak Tourism Board welcomed its newly appointed chairman and additional members joining the STB’s governing board last week.

STB’s newly appointed chairman, YB Dennis Ngau, is a member of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (ADUN), serving the Sarawak State constituency of Telang Usan (N.77) since 2010. He is well-versed in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed members of the Board are Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sarawak, Tuan Haji Mohamad Taufik Abdul Ghani, executive chairman of Kiasan Engineering Sdn Bhd and Lee Khoi Yan, Chairman of Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Their appointment to the Sarawak Tourism Board is for two years, ending in July 2022.

“It is a great pleasure and honour to welcome these new faces to the STB Board, and we are delighted to be working together with them. STB has continuously engaged and discussed with tourism partners on the challenges and potential opportunities for the reopening of our tourism sector, and we are now ready with a revised strategic plan for the post-Covid-19 period. I am confident that the new leadership with the support of the new board members, we will be able to bring Sarawak to the forefront, despite these challenging times,” said STB, chief executive officer, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor during a welcome dinner hosted in honour of the new appointees.

STB is currently looking into a recovery plan aptly referred to as the 3R Phase Strategy, encapsulating three main phases; Rebuilding and Relief, Recovery Collaboration and Redialing. The Recovery Plan aims to facilitate and support

Sarawak tourism industry players in re-strategising destinations, beyond leisure tourism, in alignment with the state’s direction.

Recently, Sarawak had announced the Visitors Incentive Packages (VIP) for travel agencies and the Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund, a catalytic program to expand the State’s tourism digital footprint and Share of Voice in collaboration with industry partners.

These incentives had received positive feedback by tourism players and is making good progress as a kick start to the reopening of Sarawak tourism activities.

In addition, STB had also announced its intra-state tourism campaign, Sia Sitok Sarawak offering over 30 over tour packages in Kuching, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Mulu to boost the local tourism industry.

Also present at the welcoming dinner is the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Hii Chang Kee, STB’s ongoing Board of Directors and STB staff and management.