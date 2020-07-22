Vietnam Airlines shelves Sydney service

HANOI, 22 July 2020: Vietnam Airlines latest inventory update indicates reservations are closed on its Hanoi-Sydney service until late March 2021.

Australia suffered a set back in July in its battle to contain Covid-19 after months of success. The so-called second wave started 6 July with 85 cases and spiked at 423 cases on 16 July, falling to 359 cases on 20 July. The country’s total cases reached 12,428 this week with 126 deaths.

Only repatriation flights between Vietnam and Australia operate at present. As for Vietnam Airlines’ Hanoi-Sydney service, bookings will remain closed until 26 March 2021 based on present updates. Airlines are making frequent changes to advance timetable information in response to travel bans and restrictions.

As it stands now the airline plans to reinstate the route 26 March 2021, with three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Using a Boeing Dreamline 787-9 aircraft, the flight will depart Hanoi at 2355 and arrive in Sydney at 1315 on the following day. The return flight will depart Sydney at 2200 and arrive in Hanoi at 0350 on the following morning.

(Source: Airlineroute)