STB Corporate Site goes live

KOTA KINABALU, 15 July 2020: Sabah Tourism Board launched its revamped Sabah Tourism Corporate Site this month.

A work in progress since November 2019 the new website went online 1 July. The Sabah Tourism Corporate Site can be accessed directly through tourism.sabah.gov.my or from the destination website www.sabahtourism.com where the corporate site’s tab can be found on the top right section of the website.

Sabah Tourism Corporate Site is the same as a digital office, providing a virtual premise for private sectors to visit and obtain industry data, marketing activities data as well as media and resources on tourism development. The site also serves to provide industry supports primarily on business events, promotion, and marketing of Sabah’s as a tourism destination. All these and many more services to come can be accessed from anywhere and anytime through the desktop or mobile devices.

“This is our first of many steps in realizing the state government five- year plan to digitalize the state public services in its effort towards Smart Digital Government status by 2024 that was announce by the Sabah State Secretary in March,” Sabah Tourism Board general manager Pn Noredah Othman explained.

“We believe this platform will further enhance our effort to promote Sabah as a tourism destination, creating a virtual bridge for the private sector and government agencies.”

For the Tourism Corporate Site visit tourism.sabah.gov.my

For STB’s destination website visit www.sabahtourism.com