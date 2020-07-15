Latest changes to travel rules

BANGKOK, 15 July 2020: Travel restrictions are constantly changing as governments revise their tactics to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and avoid a second wave of infections.

The latest focus on New South Wales in Australia imposing new quarantine rules and the UK confusing everyone with the variations on face mask rules between England, Scotland and Wales.

NSW, AUSTRALIA

Authorities in New South Wales (NSW) announced that effective 2359 local time (1359 GMT) on 18 July, all inbound travellers will be forced to quarantine at a designated government centre at their own cost, regardless of residency status, which is set at AUD3,000 (USD2,085); additional adult family members will incur a cost of AUD1,000 (USD 695) while the fee for children over the age of three is set at AUS 500 (USD347).

UK

Travellers to the UK will need to self-isolate for 14 days unless you’ve spent the past 14 days in countries listed as exempt from self-isolation*.

If you transit through a country which is not exempt, you may be required to self-isolate – check the UK guidance on transits before travelling. While restrictions across the UK are easing, you must wear face coverings when using public transport in England and police have powers to enforce social distancing rules. Face mask rules differ slightly in Wales and Scotland.

* Countries and territories with no self-isolation on arrival in England.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors

MACAU

A ferry service between the Pac On Ferry Terminal on Macau’s Taipa Island and Hong Kong Airport’s (HKG/VHHH) SkyPier that started 10 June will end on 16 July. The service allowed residents to return to Macau through a restricted area of Hong Kong Airport without the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG

United Airlines and American Airlines confirmed Monday they have suspended all services between the United States and Hong Kong until at least 5 August, following stricter measures implemented by Hong Kong officials on all inbound international aircrews.

NORWAY

Authorities to lift entry ban on France, Greece, Spain, parts of Sweden from 15 July

Norwegian authorities announced that the entry ban for travellers from France, Greece, Spain and parts of Sweden would be lifted, allowing them to enter Norway from 15 July, as part of the country’s process of reopening for tourism. Entry bans are subject to review every 14 days.

Covid-19 entry restrictions will be lifted for most Schengen Area and European Economic Area (EEA) member states except for Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania and Sweden, excluding Blekinge, Kronoberg and Skåne.

JORDAN

Authorities extended the suspension of international flight operations and the closure of sea and land borders through to 24 July, as part of continued efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.