Sabah promotes hybrid events

KOTA KINABALU 10 July 2020: Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) is offering on-demand venue rental and hybrid meeting packages to help clients to connect and maintain business networking.

Pointing out that not all delegates can get together in the same boardroom to discuss ideas due to travel restrictions in several countries, SICC says it can offer clients seminars and workshops held in different time zones with systems in place to host hybrid virtual and real-time events.





To facilitate this requirement, all 19 versatile meeting rooms at SICC are now available for high-end conference and events around-the-clock with full teleconferencing support, access to in-house catering and contact-less services to meet Covid-19 safety measures.

As the Malaysian economy gradually emerges from the nation-wide Recovery Movement Control Order, SICC is ready to welcome MICE business offering video-conferencing facilities while meeting all the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

SICC’s On-demand Meeting Packages starts from MYR68 net per person, including a four-hour block room rental, standard amenities, light snacks and a tea break.

Email sales@siccsabah.com for booking and more information.

Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) is owned by Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd of Yayasan Sabah Group, a state-sanctioned organisation in Sabah, Malaysia.