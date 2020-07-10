Sarawak’s national parks reopen

KUCHING, 10 July 2020: Sarawak’s national parks are now open and for the time being welcoming, domestic travellers from across Malaysia.

National parks that are now welcoming visitors after a two-month beak include Kubah National Park, Gunung Gading National Park, Tanjung Datu National Park, Santubong National Park, Talang Satang National Park, Wind/Fairy Cave National Park, Batang Ai National Park, Samajaya National Park, Maludam National Park, Gunung Mulu National Park, Lambir National Park, Niah National Park, Loagan Bunut National Park and Pulong Tau National Park.

Bako National Park, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Kuching Wetland National Park and Miri-Sibuti Coral Reef National Park have also opened.

“For national parks, leisure and adventure activities, nature walk, caving, snorkelling and scuba diving with or without the company of park guide, wildlife viewing activities and expedition activity in protected areas and wildlife centres are allowed”, said the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

However, he noted that for trekking for leisure, only 10 persons per group are allowed to enter at any one time on a designated. For adventure trekking from two to a maximum of eight people per group would be allowed at any one time on each trail.

The same rule applies to adventure caving, and the tour must have an experienced guide knowledgable in caving. Only specific forest trails are open limited to three to five hours walk duration.

The details of the standard operating procedures can be downloaded through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak website at mtac.sarawak.gov.my or Sarawak Forestry Corporation official website at https://www.sarawakforestry.com/.

Visit: www.sarawaktourism.com

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board)