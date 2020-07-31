Emirates launches travel trade portal

SINGAPORE, 31 July 2020: Emirates rolled out a new online gateway to serve its travel trade partners around the world this week to deliver critical information and support.

The Emirates Partners Portal is a one-stop-shop for travel industry partners to quickly and securely access the full range of information on Emirates’ latest products, services and policies, and obtain technical support.

The portal also offers a range of functions including self-service tools and support, and in-built automation of business processes, all aimed at delivering efficiency for travel partners, as well as providing transparency and clarity on the status of transactions.

Emirates’ chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are delighted to launch our game-changing Emirates Partners Portal to better serve and engage with our travel partners around the world. This is a bespoke platform which is unique in the industry, and it allows us to offer a truly personalised experience based on our partners’ profiles and needs. We invested in listening to our agents and partners, and then we built the Emirates Partner Portal to address their needs whether for information, training or technical support. We are grateful for our partnership with trade communities around the world and are excited to engage and support them through this new platform.”

The portal has been built on the latest technology, on NDC/IATA standards, that will provide access to Emirates’ rich content, in addition to critical operational updates around the clock seven days a week, and other core Emirates platforms such as Dubai Experience. The technology delivers an agile and strong foundation for seamless enhancements and future developments, enabling our Commercial teams to provide the latest market-centric information, in multiple languages, specifically tailored for our trade partners. Registration and enrolment are quick and secure and linked to each agent’s Emirates registered identification.

For more information, travel agents can visit the portal https://www.emirates.partners.