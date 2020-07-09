Cruise lines assemble a safe sailing panel

SINGAPORE, 8 July 2020: Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd are partnering to tweak cruise health and safety standards in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Together they are hosting a “Healthy Sail Panel” made up of experts tasked with making recommendations for cruise lines to advance the public health response.

The expert panel has been working for nearly a month and will offer its initial recommendations by the end of August. The cruise lines said the panel’s work will be “open source,” and could be freely adopted by any company or industry that would benefit from the group’s scientific and medical insights.

Commenting on the panel Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) CEO and president Kelly Craighead said: “We commend this and parallel efforts of all of our members, large and small, who are working tirelessly to develop appropriate protocols based on input from health authorities and medical experts in the US and abroad.”

The panel will also submit its conclusions to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other regulators.