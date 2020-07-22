2021 Caribbean sailings on sale now

SINGAPORE, 22 July 2020: Princess Cruises guests sailing to the Caribbean now have a diversity of itineraries and cruise ships including MedallionClass vessels, to choose from with the announcement of the cruise line’s fall 2021 to spring 2022 cruise season, open for sale 22 July 2020.

Caribbean Princess, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Princess Cays, Bahamas



Caribbean cruises 2021-2022

In the Caribbean, five ships – Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess and Sky Princess – offer a choice of 109 departures of 17 unique itineraries, ranging in length from three to 20 days, taking guests to 27 cruise destinations in 23 countries in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Key season highlights

Seven-day Caribbean itineraries on MedallionClass ships Sky Princess and Caribbean Princess include a range of itineraries visiting the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Popular port highlights include St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Grand Turk, San Juan and St. Kitts in the Eastern Caribbean and Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatán in the Western Caribbean. Both sailings visit Princess’ private island resort, Princess Cays, in the Bahamas.

10-day Southern Caribbean sailings on Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess visit popular ports such as Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua and Barbados.

Select itineraries visit the private island resort, Princess Cays, an oasis for all kinds of adventures from relaxing on white-sand beaches and unwinding in a private cabana to swimming with stingrays and enjoying water sports.

Guests can choose to immerse in destinations with in-depth excursions for every interest. Princess Cruises offers Discovery and Animal Planet tours that the whole family will love including shore excursions to UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Belize Barrier Reef and Brimstone Hill Fortress in St. Kitts. With “More Ashore” late-night stays in Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Cozumel, guests can enjoy beautiful sunsets, island life and evening tours.

OceanMedallion Experience

Onboard MedallionClass ships sailing Caribbean itineraries, the OceanMedallion wearable transforms vacations by simplifying the entire cruise experience, delivering highly personalised service and enabling interactive entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy streamlined boarding; on-demand food, beverage and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.

Stay connected

All Caribbean itineraries offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, on board as well as at Princess Cays so guests can stay connected to the things they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.