Ninh Binh hosts tourism year in 2021

HANOI, 22 July 2021: Vietnam’s northern province of Ninh Binh will host the National Tourism Year 2021 after the Covid-19 ended the province’s hosting duties and activities during 2020.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told the Vietnam News Agency that he had recently “agreed with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST)” that Ninh Binh should get another chance to host of National Tourism Year in 2021 after this year celebrations were cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Director of the provincial Tourism Department Bui Van Manh said the 2021 programme would keep the same theme “Hoa Lu – Millennium-old Ancient Capital”, and preparations were now underway.

The pandemic forced Ninh Binh to call off the opening ceremony and all activities linked to National Tourism Year 2020, for the entire year.

Located 90 km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh is home to many popular destinations including Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site; Tam Coc, nicknamed “Ha Long Bay on Land”; Cuc Phuong National Park; Van Long Wetlands Nature Reserve; and Phat Diem Stone Cathedral.

It welcomed 7.6 million visitors last year (up 3%) and earned VND3.6 trillion (USD156 million) a 12% year-on-year.

(Source: VNA)