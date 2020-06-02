Vietnam travel suffers a massive drop

HANOI, 2 June 2020: International visitors to Vietnam in the first five months of the year, January to May, totalled 3,735,692, down 48.8% when compared with the same period last year.

Statistics from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism showed 3,037,700 or 81.3% of all international visitors to Vietnam travelled by airline, but passenger volume declined by 46.9%.

During our check of the data, VNAT’s website crashed off the grid. All the links became inactive, even those listed through a Google search suggesting the official government tourism site is now inoperable or may have been hacked.

International visitors travelling overland numbered 553,000 down by 61.6% while visitors arriving at seaports increased 11% with 144,300 trips.

In five months, visitors coming from Asia recorded 2,721,400 arrivals, accounting for 72.9% of all international visitors to Vietnam, down by 51.4% over the identical period last year.

Visitors from Europe in the first five months of the year reached 665,630 arrivals, down 35.7% from the same period last year.

Visitors from the Americas gained 234,3000 arrivals, down 46.9% over the corresponding period last year while visitors from Australia reached 102,300 arrivals, down 47.9%.

Domestic passenger traffic by all modes of transport including air, bus and rail totalled 1,515.6 million passengers, a decrease of 27.5% for the five months when compared with the same period last year. Road travel generated 1,428.4 million passengers, down by 28%. Airlines carried 11.3 million passengers, down by 48.7% and 1.8 million passengers travelled on trains, down 47.7%.

(Source: VNAT — website not functioning)

