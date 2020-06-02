Thai Lion Air plans July flights

BANGKOK, 2 June 2020: Thai Lion Air readies to resume international flights during the first week of July when Thailand lifts the ban on airline travel.

In its latest advance scheduling, the airline identified the first international routes that it would serve possibly as early as 1 July. But that still depends on the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand ending the moratorium on international flights to from the country.

If all goes according to plan, the airline will resume services from its Bangkok (DMK) home base to Jakarta in Indonesia starting with four flights weekly.

Also on the provisional schedule for the first week of July are flights to Kathmandu, Nepal, (three weekly) and to Taipei Taoyuan in Taiwan (four weekly).

Nepal at the weekend announced it had extended the ban on all international flights to at least 30 June. If it extends the ban again to cover July the proposed service to Nepal would be postponed.

A four weekly service to Singapore is also scheduled for launch in October.

All of the destinations have strict rules in place that restrict or ban entry for tourists while returning residents are tested (PCR swab) and are subject to 14 days quarantine.