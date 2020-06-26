SQ delays some first-class booking options

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2020: First class travel bookings are not available until 30 November on some Singapore Airline flights according to the recent flight changes dated 24 June.

Airlineroute that follows airline timetable and flight changes worldwide reported Thursday the temporary stop on first-class inventory F/ A-class until November.

It impacts on bookings for flights operated by Boeing 777-300, 777-300ER and Airbus A380.

Flights using Airbus A380: Auckland; Beijing; Delhi; Hong Kong; Mumbai; Shanghai; Tokyo; Sydney; London; Zurich and a flight to Frankfurt – New York.

Boeing 777-300: Bandar Seri Begawan; Jakarta and Manila.

Boeing 777-300ER: Auckland; Amsterdam; Beijing; Dubai; Frankfurt; Jakarta; London, Manila, Melbourne; Seoul; Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines has suspended its Singapore – Brussels service from its schedule and reservations for the remainder of 2020 and up to the commencement of the summer 2021 timetable. The airline offers a four-weekly service to Brussels using an Airbus A350-9 version.

The latest airline scheduling and flights details are recorded on airline booking platforms and popular GDS systems but are subject to frequent changes as airlines adapt to travel restrictions worldwide.

(Source: Airlineroute)