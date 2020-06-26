Safe and Sound reopening

GEORGETOWN, Penang, 26 June 2020: Hard Rock Hotel Penang has reopened and operating under Hard Rock International’s new Safe + Sound programme following the lifting of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Malaysia.

Safe + Sound has been developed by a team of hospitality experts in collaboration with worldwide health and sanitation specialists based on guidelines and hygiene protocols issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In partnership with EcoLab and NSF, Safe + Sound is focused on enhanced cleaning practices, social interaction and workplace protocols while ensuring transparency through the hotel’s guest and team member journey.

The new safety guidelines and hygiene protocols as part of the SAFE + SOUND programme include:

• Thermal temperature checks for every guest, team member and vendor upon arrival.

• Appropriate social distancing requirements of 2 metres apart in all areas of the hotel. through visual distance markers, signage and team member guidance.

• Mandatory requirements for all guests and team members to wear a face mask in designated areas.

• Safe + Sound seal of cleanliness on every guest room door as the final step in the enhanced housekeeping process.

• Increased deep cleaning and disinfecting frequency for high-touch surfaces across public areas, meeting rooms, dining areas, and public restrooms.

• Hand sanitizer stations in every public space area and all restrooms.

• Team member hand washing every 30 minutes.

• Sanitization of guest luggage before it enters the lobby.

• Guest welcome pack including a face mask, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for each guest.

• High-level separation control procedures to handle all laundry.

• Touchless, in-room dining service offered at the guest room door with social distancing protocols.

• Dining at all restaurants using customized QR-code menus and individually plated meals for all periods.

Partnering with EcoLab and NSF under the Safe + Sound programme, the hotel has deployed a dedicated Clean Team to perform enhanced deep cleaning and sanitizing protocols continually in all areas to ensure a clean and safe environment.

“At Hard Rock Hotel Penang, we are fully committed to the safety guidelines and hygiene protocols for our guests and team members. We’re taking the necessary precautions to protect everyone’s health and well-being with guidance and input from Hard Rock International in collaboration with EcoLab and NSF,” said John Primmer, the general manager of Hard Rock Hotel Penang.

“Our staff have been trained by industry-leading cleaning experts from EcoLab on proper disinfection procedures and during the reopening process has been fully audited to ensure that our hotel is Safe + Sound compliant to help keep our guests and team members safe so they can return with peace of mind.”

A comprehensive list of Safe + Sound safety guidelines and hygiene protocols can be found on Hard Rock Hotel Penang’s official website – https://penang.hardrockhotels.net/safe-sound/

