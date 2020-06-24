Indonesia to look after small enterprises

JAKARTA, 24 June 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic challenges all sectors and tourism dominated by micro, small and medium enterprises are in the firing line and need urgent help, according to the deputy minister of tourism and creative economy Angela Tanoesoedibj.

She called for more innovative finance and entrepreneurship, such as crowdfunding, philanthropic investment, and public-private partnerships to support tourism’s SMEs.

“A government cannot operate by itself. Support is needed from every stakeholder, including the social investment community, to encourage the development of the tourism sector, the local creative economy, and to develop the business capacity of SMEs further as well as assist the affected sectors in rebuilding a conducive business ecosystem,” stated Tanoesoedibjo.