AirAsia rethinks July flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 June 2020: AirAsia is rethinking its flight plans for July as it hopes to resume additional International routes, based on its latest provisional schedule.

Timetable changes are expected as travel bans, and Covid-19 measures change with very little advance notice.

For example, AirAsia plans a daily service from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok. Still, no launch date has been set due to a lack of clear information from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on when the international flight ban will be lifted. The latest information shows the ban expires 30 June, but CAAT officials have warned the ban could be extended through July.

AirAsia is more certain about its Johor Bahru – Ho Chi Minh City service due to restart 16 July with a three-weekly frequency.

The Kota Kinabalu – Singapore route is also due to resume with four weekly flights on the same date.

Other mid-July additions include:

Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan daily;

Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore four-weekly;

Kuala Lumpur – Chennai four-weekly;

Kuala Lumpur – Danang three-weekly;

Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka four-weekly;

Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi four-weekly;

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City daily;

Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh three-weekly;

Kuala Lumpur – Yangon four-weekly;

Kuala Lumpur – Singapore five daily.

Flights due to start early July:

Kuala Lumpur – Phuket four-weekly;

Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta four-weekly;

Penang – Jakarta four-weekly;

Penang – Medan Kualanamu four-weekly;

Penang – Singapore two daily.

(Schedule: Airlineroute)