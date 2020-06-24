Travel is not much fun these days

SINGAPORE, 24 June 2020: Complications and uncertainty still surround the changing scene of travel and border crossings dampening holiday bookings for the foreseeable future.

PHILIPPINES

To curb the spread of Covid-19, the so-called General Community Quarantine (GCQ) is now in place for Manila.

Cebu has been placed under the stricter Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). Other regions of the Philippines are under forms of GCQ, Modified GCQ or Modified ECQ.

If you travel to the Philippines, you’ll be subject to Covid-19 rapid testing (RT-PCR) and quarantined in a government facility at your own cost. More commercial airline options are becoming available, and transit hubs such as Hong Kong are starting to reopen for travellers wishing to leave the Philippines. Airlines that are reinstating flights include the Philippines Airlines, Qatar Airways and ANA.

TAIWAN

You can only transit or enter Taiwan if you’re a citizen, permanent resident or have special permission.

Even with permission to travel to Taiwan, you’ll be subject to 14 days self-quarantine on arrival. From 22 June, short term business travellers from countries deemed “low risk” by Taiwan, are eligible for a reduced five day quarantine period on arrival.

Also effective 22 June for business travellers from medium-risk countries there is a shortened seven-day quarantine period. Medium-risk countries include Australia New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. Travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours prior to arrival, and must not have travelled to other countries in the previous 14 days.

NEPAL

Authorities say domestic and international commercial flights should resume from 1 August. Strict health and distancing measures will be in place.

AUSTRALIA

Qantas will suspend almost all of its international flight operations until at least the end of October, following reports that Australia’s international border closure would likely extend into 2021.

SWEDEN

Foreign nationals can enter Sweden, but you must be travelling from a European Economic Area member state, the UK or Switzerland.

DENMARK

From 27 June, nationals from countries within the European Union, the Schengen Area and the UK that have fewer than 20 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people; such countries will be classified as “open”.

Open countries could be reclassified as “quarantine” countries if the number of cases per 100,000 people increases to 30 or more. The list of “open” and “quarantine” countries is published by Denmark’s public health authorities weekly.

SPAIN

Spanish authorities have lifted the “State of Alarm” reopening borders to travellers from the European Union and Schengen-area countries, with the exception of Portugal. UK citizens can travel to Spain without having to comply with a 14-day quarantine rule that has been suspended 21 June. Health checks at airports are still in place.