Covid-19 catches up with climb challenge

KUCHING, 10 June 2020: The 3rd Bung Sadung Climbathon Challenge scheduled to take place 30 August has been postponed to a later date due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sarawak Tourism Board said in its newsletter “those who have registered for the event will be reimbursed.” No new dates have been announced for the event.

“It is unfortunate that the climbathon will not take place this year, but the safety and wellbeing of participants and the community is our top priority. We need to do our part to help break the transmission of Covid-19”, said the organising committee’s spokesperson.

This year’s climbathon came under the jurisdiction of the Kampung Bunga’s Development and Security committee in collaboration with the Serian District Council and supported by Serian Resident Office and Tarat Sports and Recreation.