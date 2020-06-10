Mandarin taps China market

HONG KONG, 10 June 2020: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has introduced an all-inclusive booking and payment system on the WeChat platform to attract more bookings from China.

Guests can now book any Mandarin Oriental property worldwide from within the WeChat platform and use their in-App WeChat Pay account to secure reservations.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group chief marketing officer Jill Kluge said: “We are the first luxury hotel group to enable this combined booking and payment functionality on China’s preferred social media and e-commerce platform.”

Accessed via the unique WeChat ID of ‘mo-hotels’, this gateway ensures direct connectivity for WeChat users with every Mandarin Oriental destination in the world.