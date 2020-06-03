Centara bargains to boost domestic stays

BANGKOK, 3 June 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts launches flexible stays at various price levels, starting from only THB960 inclusive of taxes and service charge.

The deals are on offer at any Centara hotel or resort in Thailand, plus free half-board features when staying for four nights or more. Customers can book directly via Centara’s website take advantage of a free cancellation policy on bookings at any time before 30 November 2020.

Fixed low rates start from only THB960 at any Centara Hotels & Resorts across Thailand; Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Rayong, Koh Chang, Trat, Phuket, Krabi, and Samui. Also, Centara offers free half-board for stays of four nights or more.

The group has introduced its Centara Complete Care, an enhanced and certified health and hygiene programme to comply with new normal conditions.

