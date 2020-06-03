Chiva Som detox is back on track

HUA HIN, 3 June 2020: One of Thailand’s pioneers of the traditional wellness holidays in Thailand, Chiva Som, announced this week it would reopen its doors 12 June.

Like most resorts in Hua Hin, over the next few months, it will cater to Bangkok residents who are booking holiday weekends at hotels at the beach town located 200 km from the Thai capital on the Gulf of Thailand.





The well-known retreat offers expensive treatment sessions and detox programmes for weary, wealthy executives. Most of them have been working from home during the long lockdown in Bangkok and Hua Hin is just a three-hour drive away.

Despite its reputation for delivering wellness programmes built around healthy food and immunity-boosting activities, Chiva Som resort has to comply with stringent new rules for specialised wellness and spa operations under the country’s phase 3 easing of lockdown measures that take effect this week.

The ‘new normal’ when checking in for a stay at Chiva Som will include testing and quarantine for contact staff, as well as temperature checks upon arrival, deep cleaning of guest rooms, frequent disinfection of all equipment and social distancing.

The resort reopens with 54 rooms.

Chiva-Som Privilege Wellness Vouchers are being discounted 15% for a minimum purchase of THB50,000. They are on sale until 31 July 2020 and are valid for stays up until 31 December 2021.