Biggie puts more points in the pot

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 June 2020: AirAsia has introduced a “point expert” named “Biggie” that guides BIG Loyalty members to discover ways to gain more rewards and savings.

BIGGIE’s ‘birth’ was inspired by BIG Loyalty’s live point expert, Chief Financial Officer, Sereen Teoh. Teoh who is savvy on ways to boost her points balance.

Small in size but BIG in personality, BIGGIE is playful, adventurous and is a deals hunter who can’t resist a bargain. BIGGIE has superpowers that lie within a high-frequency antenna on the top of its head that is able to detect BIG Members who need help.

BigLife Company, chief executive officer, Spencer Lee, who heads the BIG Loyalty programme said: “The aim behind the Biggie character was to help BIG members earn BIG Points every day when they dine, shop, bank, travel and more.”

To kickstart the BIG journey, Biggie is giving away 500,000 BIG Points in the #MyBIGGIEBuddy Instagram contest until 31 July 2020 (5 weeks).

How to tap benefits

Follow @airasiabig on Instagram.

Post an Instagram story of yourself using BIGGIE GIF stickers (search ‘airasiabig’ under GIF in IG story).

Mention @airasiabig on your story and hashtag #MyBIGGIEBuddy.

The 10 best submissions weekly will win 10,000 BIG Points each.