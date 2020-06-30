Adventure tours fail to take off

MELBOURNE, 30 June 2020: Due to the continuing global pandemic, G Adventures has suspended all tours departing up to and including 31 August.

Operating tours in Australia, Asia, North America and Europe, travellers booked and fully paid for a tour departing up to 31 August 2020 will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers.

They can book tours departing up to two years in the future calculated from the end of the month of the tour’s suspension. Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their “Lifetime Deposit” kept on file to put towards a future tour.

The company said in its statement to the travel trade that it was not suspending tours beyond 31 August order to keep the door open in the event the current situation evolves in a way that enables us to travel again.

“However, we do understand people may feel uncertain about travelling in the upcoming months, so we are offering travellers booked on tours departing up to 31 December 2020, the option to transfer their booking to a departure date in the future for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110% travel credit for a future tour.”

G Adventures launched a Travel with Confidence policy recently that features enhanced health and safety procedures on all of its tours.

In addition, this week it introduces its Travel with Confidence Plus Collection of 37 small group tours which include all the benefits of its Travel with Confidence policy, plus additional physical distancing measures.

G Adventures is notifying all travellers regarding tour suspensions and advising travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance airline providers for details on compensation.

Travellers and agents with questions residing in Asia should email: experience@gadventures.com