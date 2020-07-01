Dream Cruises resume 26 July

HONG KONG, 1 July 1 2020 – Genting Cruise Lines will restart its Dream Cruises with the cruise ship Explorer Dream operating two and three-night “Taiwan Island-Hopping” itineraries starting 26 July.

Departing from Keelung and calling at Penghu, Matzu and Kinmen islands the ship stays within domestic waters.

Taiwan is the ideal destination to resume Dream Cruises’ operations due to the company’s 25 years of history with the island as both a destination and as a homeport.

Taiwan has recorded low numbers of Covid-19 cases and local authorities have taken proactive steps to reinvigorate their economy and open up tourism.

Dream Cruise will offer special island-hopping cruises calling into the popular ports and islands of Peng Hu, Matsu Island and Kinmen.

Following Taiwan’s regulations prior to resuming sailing, Explorer Dream has undergone a thorough deep cleaning and observation of strict quarantine procedures for her crew.

The majority of the crew will be from other Genting Cruise Lines ships which have been quarantined for the last three months and are now undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on land after the ship docked in Keelung on 30 June.

Upon negative nucleic acid test results, an additional seven-day isolation period onboard Explorer Dream will provide a total of 21 days of exhaustive preventive procedures before operations begin on 26 July.