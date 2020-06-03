Belmond hires Asia Pacific boss

SINGAPORE, 3 June 2020: Belmond, announces the appointment of Iain Langridge as divisional managing director the Asia Pacific, as the company plans to strengthen its presence in Asia.

Langridge, who has more than 20 years of international hospitality experience, will oversee the operations from Belmond’s regional Headquarters in Bangkok.

Langridge joins Belmond from Louvre Hotels Group (a subsidiary of Jin Jiang Hotels), where he was the COO & head of development for the Asia Pacific.

Belmond, famed for its heritage journeys on the Eastern & Oriental Express train, is part of the luxury brand group, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Commenting on the appointment head of operations, Dan Ruff said: “We are delighted to welcome Iain as our new managing director for the Asia Pacific. His extensive experience leading high performing teams and developing brands in established and emerging markets will be instrumental to our future growth plans as we focus towards Asia.”

Langridge claims to see the “green shoots of recovery in the region, and we see an emerging trend for holidays that offer sanctuary in nature, especially those with private villas and pools such as on the beautiful island of Samui at Belmond Napasai, as well as a demand for entire takeovers for the ultimate celebration, such as a private charter of the Eastern & Oriental Express train.”

As well as the luxury sleeper train, Belmond operates five hotels and a river cruise within Asia that come under Lanngridge’s supervision which covers finance, sales and marketing, and development across all six countries.

Worldwide Belmond operates in 24 countries with 46 properties. It owns and manages some of the world’s most iconic hotels and trains including Eastern & Oriental Express, which journeys across Southeast Asia, and Hotel Cipriani in Venice. It was acquired by the LVMH group in April 2019.