Vietjet sets new date for India flights

HO CHI MINH CITY, 19 May 2020: VietJet Air has moved the launch of three new services to Delhi and Mumbai in India to September this year.

India continues to remain closed to international tourism until 31 May at the earliest. The Vietnamese low-cost airline had earlier planned to launch three services from Danang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Delhi and Mumbai all during this month.

On the new Danang – Delhi route the airline will introduce a five weekly service effective 2 September using its A320 aircraft. Earlier the airline had planned the launch the service on 14 May.

It will also fly three times a week from Hanoi to Mumbai starting 1 September and from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai four times a week starting 31 August.

Once India reopens to international travel, the airline intends to resume its already established services from Ho Chi Minh City to Delhi increasing flights from three to seven flights per week.

On the Hanoi- Delhi route it will increase frequencies from three to seven per week. There are no firm dates for the resumption of the two routes until India announces the end of its international travel ban.