Thank you fares for healthcare heroes

DOHA, Qatar, 13 May 2020: Qatar Airways will give away 100,000 free tickets to frontline healthcare professionals around the world to say thank you for their heroic work looking after people during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Qatar Airways claims to have repatriated over 1 million stranded travellers to their home countries since the Covid-19 crisis closed air travel worldwide.

The giveaway on tickets for frontline healthcare professionals ends 23:59 18 May (Doha time). Healthcare professionals can register for this exclusive offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for tickets. Each country is receiving a daily allocation of tickets, depending on population size, staggered over seven days ending 18 May.

Healthcare professionals that receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary economy class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights – one for themselves and one for a companion – to anywhere on the airline’s global network.

Tickets must be booked before 26 November, with travel valid until 10 December 2020. The tickets will be fully flexible, with an unlimited number of destination or date changes allowed without any fees. Fare and surcharges will be waived on tickets, but airport taxes apply.*

* This offer is only available for QR operated flights. Eligible healthcare professions are limited to doctor, medical practitioner, nurse, paramedic, pharmacist, lab technician and clinical researcher. A valid employer ID must be presented at the airport at the point of check-in.

